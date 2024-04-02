Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha refining margin falls below $60 per ton

Asia’s naphtha refining margin remained close to its lowest level in over a month on Tuesday after product prices continued to rise in tandem with strength in crude oil benchmarks.

The crack fell by about $8 to $59.79 per metric ton over Brent crude, the lowest level since Feb. 20, in a backwardation of $14.75 per ton.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s state oil producer Aramco and Algeria’s Sonatrach dropped April official selling prices (OSPs) for alternative feedstock liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by 0.9%-3.1% versus March due to weaker demand, traders said.

Aramco’s April OSP for propane decreased by $15 to $615 per metric ton PRO-OFFCL-SA, while that for butane dropped by $20 to $620 per ton.

Sonatrach cut its April OSP for propane by $5 per ton to $535 per ton PRO-OFFCL-DZ and for butane by $10 per ton to $570 per ton.

NEWS

– Global oil benchmark Brent rose above $88 a barrel for the first time since October on Tuesday as oil supplies faced fresh threats with more Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy facilities and escalating conflict in the Middle East.

– An OPEC+ ministerial panel is unlikely to recommend any oil output policy changes at a meeting on Wednesday, five OPEC+ sources told Reuters, as oil prices hit their highest this year.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)