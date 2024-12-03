Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha strengthens; MPRL offers H2-Dec gasoline
Asia’s naphtha margins strengthened on Monday, although the upside to the rise is capped by lower demand due to the planned turnarounds of several regional crackers.
The margins climbed by $0.89 to $86.68 per metric ton over Brent crude.
In gasoline, the margins climbed to a four-month high, boosted by increasing demand in lieu of the festive travel season.
The margings reached $7.79 per barrel over Brent crude, its highest since Aug. 2.
In tenders, Mangalore’s MRPL was offering 75,000 metric tons of 95-octane gasoline for the loading period of Dec. 26-27, the company website listed. The tender closes on Dec. 3.
Pakistan’s PSO was seeking one cargo of 92-octane gasoline for the respective periods of Jan. 5-11 and Jan. 16-20, the company posted – the tenders close on Dec. 2, and Dec. 9, respectively.
NEWS
Oil prices rose on Monday, supported by strong factory activity in China, the world’s second-largest oil consumer, and escalating tensions in the Middle East, where Israel resumed attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire deal.
China’s 10-year yield dropped below 2% to hit its lowest point on record on Monday, breaking a psychological barrier as a sputtering economy and bets on further rate cuts drive investors into the safety of bonds.
SINGAPORE CASH DEALS O/AS
Five gasoline deals and no naphtha trade.
