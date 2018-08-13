Asia-Red Sea Market: Red Sea Express (RSX) Service Update +photo sto mail
As part of APL’s continuing efforts to provide better transit times and ensure operational efficiency, please be informed that the Red Sea Express (RSX) service will no longer be calling at Busan and Yangshan. This would greatly reduce the transit times from Xingang and Qingdao to the Red Sea ports of Jeddah, Sokhna and Aqaba.
New port rotation
Xingang – Qingdao – Busan – Yangshan – Ningbo – Nansha – Shekou – Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore – Jeddah – Sokhna – Aqaba – Jeddah – Port Klang – Ningbo – Xingang
Effective sailing
COSCO France (v. 028) ETA Xingang 24 August 2018
Connection between Yangshan and Red Sea continues to be offered on the Red Sea Express 2 (RS2) service, while Red Sea-bound shipments from Busan will be transshipped at Qingdao
Source: APL