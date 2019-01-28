Asia-Red Sea Market: Red Sea Express (RSX) Service Update

Following our earlier advisory on APL global service network enhancement with the launch of OCEAN Alliance Day Three Product, we will like to inform you of the following changes to Red Sea Express (RSX), an OCEAN Alliance service. RSX continues to offer one of the best-in-class transit time connecting to APL’s extensive network via Singapore relay hub in the industry.

New Port Rotation

Tianjin Xingang – Qingdao – Ningbo – Nansha – Shekou – Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore – Jeddah – Sokhna – Aqaba – Jeddah – Port Klang – Ningbo – Tianjin Xingang

Effective Sailing Date

Vessel COSCO SHIPPING KILIMANJARO, Voyage 007, ETA Tianjin Xingang 1 Feb 2019

For enquiries, please contact your local APL representative.

Source: APL