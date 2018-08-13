Recent News

  

Asia-Red Sea Service Update: Void Sailings

in International Shipping News 13/08/2018

Following our last advisory, please be informed of revised and additional void sailings that APL will be implementing in the Asia-Red Sea market. Please find below the consolidated overview:

Week Service First Port ETA
31  Red Sea Express 2 (RS2) Yangshan 1 August 2018
34  Red Sea Express (RSX) Xingang 12 August 2018
36  Red Sea Express (RSX) Xingang 26 August 2018
37  Red Sea Express (RSX) Xingang* 31 August 2018
39  Red Sea Express 2 (RS2) Yangshan 12 September 2018

RS2 rotation:
Yangshan – Ningbo – Taipei – Xiamen – Shekou – Singapore – Djibouti – Jeddah – Sokhna – Aqaba – Djibouti – Singapore – Yangshan

RSX rotation:
Xingang – Qingdao – Busan – Yangshan – Ningbo – Nansha – Shekou – Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore – Jeddah – Sokhna – Aqaba – Jeddah – Port Klang – Ningbo – Xingang

*New RSX rotation (effective first sailing ETA Xingang 24 August 2018)
Xingang – Qingdao – Ningbo – Nansha – Shekou – Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore – Jeddah – Sokhna – Aqaba – Jeddah – Port Klang – Ningbo – Xingang
Source: APL

