Asia-Red Sea Service Update: Void Sailings

Following our last advisory, please be informed of revised and additional void sailings that APL will be implementing in the Asia-Red Sea market. Please find below the consolidated overview:

Week Service First Port ETA

31 Red Sea Express 2 (RS2) Yangshan 1 August 2018

34 Red Sea Express (RSX) Xingang 12 August 2018

36 Red Sea Express (RSX) Xingang 26 August 2018

37 Red Sea Express (RSX) Xingang* 31 August 2018

39 Red Sea Express 2 (RS2) Yangshan 12 September 2018

RS2 rotation:

Yangshan – Ningbo – Taipei – Xiamen – Shekou – Singapore – Djibouti – Jeddah – Sokhna – Aqaba – Djibouti – Singapore – Yangshan

RSX rotation:

Xingang – Qingdao – Busan – Yangshan – Ningbo – Nansha – Shekou – Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore – Jeddah – Sokhna – Aqaba – Jeddah – Port Klang – Ningbo – Xingang

*New RSX rotation (effective first sailing ETA Xingang 24 August 2018)

Xingang – Qingdao – Ningbo – Nansha – Shekou – Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore – Jeddah – Sokhna – Aqaba – Jeddah – Port Klang – Ningbo – Xingang

Source: APL