Asia spotlight: Sour crude a ‘buyer’s market’ in Aug, arbitrage wide open

Crude oil barrels headed to Asia from the Middle East saw dwindling interest in August from buyers that had plenty of other regions to choose from, market sources said Friday. Spot trades for October loading — physical crude oil typically trades two months ahead of the current calendar month — saw Asian traders increasingly reach out to European or US crude grades, they told S&P Global Platts.

“Economically it’s just making sense to take US crude right now,” said one Northeast Asian refiner with more than 20 million barrels of crude requirement each month.

Major geopolitical events in recent months have shaped the crude oil flows such that sour crude grades linked to the Middle East Dubai benchmark are becoming increasingly expensive compared with lighter, sweeter, and usually more premium crude grades from the North Sea, the Mediterranean and the US.

Heavy, sour Iranian and Venezuelan crude being in short supply due to sanctions are starting to have an impact, said traders.

“Not all of Iranian production will go off the market, but others have already increased production in anticipation of it,” a Singapore-based crude trader said.

“The Asian crude market is open to arbitrage from everywhere at the moment,” he added.

The market dynamics can be observed in two key indicators for Asia: the M1-M3 cash Dubai spread that is closely correlated to spot market strength, and the Brent/Dubai Exchange of Futures for Swaps, or EFS that serves as a barometer for arbitrage economics to Asia. M1-M3 cash Dubai structure started to slip for the first time since it moved into a backwardation of 77 cents/b in April this year, Platts data showed. The structure averaged 50 cents/b over July, and stood at 47 cents/b average for August.

Similarly, the Brent/Dubai EFS, which dived sharply to an average of $1.22/b in July, was down from $3.44/b in June.

The EFS, however, has recently started to widen once again, and stood at a month-to-date average of $1.85/b for August. This could indicate a rebalancing of incoming supply of arbitrage crude grades. Traders typically see a closed arbitrage into Asia when the EFS is wider than $3/b.

SPOT DEALS RECAP

Lighter sour crude grades produced in the Persian Gulf were the hardest hit of the bunch in August. October loading barrels of Middle Eastern mainstays such as Murban, Das Blend and Qatar Land fell rapidly to deep discounts in spot market trading early on.

Where Murban had last traded at a discount of 38 cents/b to its official selling price the previous month, offers in August began from discounts of 50 cents/b in August. The Abu Dhabi grade traded throughout the month at discounts ranging from 50-55 cents/b.

Murban’s sister crude, Das Blend, saw even deeper discounts. Das Blend cargoes were consistently heard concluded in the spot market at discounts of 70-75 cents/b to its OSP, according to traders.

The Persian Gulf’s other light sour crude, Qatar Land, was of similar value to buyers. Spot trades of Qatar Land were heard at discounts of around 60 cents/b to its OSP throughout the month.

Heavier crude grades also faced bearish sentiment and discounted spot market differentials, albeit to a lesser extent.

Several cargoes of Abu Dhabi’s Upper Zakum were quickly picked up at “attractive” discounts of 25-35 cents/b to its OSP, said traders, leading to a shortage of Upper Zakum by the third week of the trading cycle.

Qatar’s medium sour Marine crude grade traded at around parity, initially selling at small premiums to end-users, but barrels traded later in the month were heard to have been concluded at discounts of 10 cents/b against the OSP.

Qatar’s other medium heavy crude, Al-Shaheen, held up in the light of healthy demand from end-users, sources said. Pre-tender spot market cargoes sold at Dubai plus 38 cents/b, compared with premiums of 35 cents/b the previous month. Both the tender and post tender cargoes traded at premiums of 35 cents/b over Dubai.

Similarly, cargoes of Banoco Arab Medium were sold at small premiums to the Saudi AM OSP, said traders. End-users were heard to have paid premiums ranging from 5-15 cents/b for the grade.

The Asian spot market will turn to November loading barrels in the coming days, once Persian Gulf producers announce the next cycle of OSPs. Traders surveyed by Platts Thursday said they largely expect producers to cut OSPs in line with spot market trade levels this month.

Source: Platts