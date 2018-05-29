Asia spotlight: Spot sour crude cargoes clear quickly on multi-year strength

Middle East sour crude barrels saw firm buying interest for July-loading barrels in the spot market this month, S&P Global Platts data showed Friday. Not only did Asian sour favorites such as Murban, Upper Zakum, Qatar Marine and Al-Shaheen fetch steady premiums from buyers in the region, spot cargoes of the crude grades cleared surprisingly quickly this month.

Leaving the first week of May aside for OSP issuances from various producers, the majority of spot deals were done and dusted by the end of the second week.

End-users in Asia typically prefer to wait on the sidelines when spot price differentials are deemed too expensive. However, healthy summer demand and resilient product cracks may have egged refiners to secure cargoes as early as possible despite high asks from sellers.

Buying interest and seasonality were evident in the Dubai crude market structure as well, which remained strongly backwardated through May. The spread between July Dubai cash and swap instruments — often tracked closely by market participants as a reflection of spot demand — started the month at $1.15/b and was up to a high of $1.33/b as of May 22 and May 24, Platts data showed.

The Dubai crude structure has not been in the $1.30s/b backwardated territory since June 13, 2014, when it was at $1.39/b briefly before falling down to $1.19/b.

SPOT DEALS RECAP

Abu Dhabi’s Murban crude remained a clear — and expensive — favorite for Japanese refiners, who collectively picked up at least four to five 500,000-barrel clips from the spot market in the second week of the July trading cycle. Aside from one initial cargo that fetched a premium of 27 cents/b over the OSP, most of these spot deals were done at 20 cents-25 cents/b, according to sources.

Cargoes of Murban’s sister crude, Das Blend, were less visible on the spot market but again remained a Japanese staple, with at least two different Japanese refiners heard to have picked up three 500,000-barrel cargoes among them. Premiums for Das did almost as well as Murban, trading in the 20 cents/b range over its OSP.

Several sellers of Das Blend told S&P Global Platts that they had cleared all of their available cargoes for July as of this week.

Qatar’s Al Shaheen also traded actively in the spot market. Including Qatar Petroleum’s tender, which offered four 500,000-barrel cargoes of the grade, at least ten clips were seen changing hands for July. Premiums kicked off pre-tender around $1.18/b to Dubai, and rose steadily to $1.25/b. A deal was also rumored to have been done around $1.30/b levels, but further details could not be verified.

Comparatively, June-loading Al Shaheen cargoes traded at 85 cents-90 cents/b over Dubai last month.

Premiums for Abu Dhabi’s Upper Zakum exceeded those of Murban and Das. The grade traded early in the spot market at 25 cents-35 cents/b. Several cargoes of July-loading Upper Zakum were also declared during the Platts Market on Close assessment process this month.

Qatar Land was in short supply this month, with only two cargoes heard to be shown in the spot market from a single seller. Although several refiners displayed a clear preference for Das or Murban over Qatar Land due to the latter’s yield differences, the grade was sold quickly and fetched premiums of around 10 cents/b over its OSP.

Qatar Marine, which also had fewer cargoes available, saw premiums go up to as much as 30 cents/b over its OSP. The buyers were Japanese, traders said. Premiums for Qatar Marine had been in the range of 10 cents/b to 15 cents/b for June-loading cargoes.

Also, relatively scarce in the spot market was Bahrain’s Banoco Arab Medium. Traders said the grade looked like good value this month, owing to lower Arab Medium OSP level compared to those for similar grades.

India’s IOC bought up to 1 million barrels of Banoco AM in an early tender this month, paying premiums of around 5 cents/b to the OSP. But subsequently, one 500,000-barrel clip of the grade was heard to have fetched a premium of around 25 cents/b.

Source: Platts