Asia to Europe market – FX3: Service rotation changes with an updated port call at Beirut, Lebanon

in International Shipping News 17/05/2018

As part of APL’s continuous efforts to optimize our network coverage, we would like to inform that our FX3 – Far-East Express 3 service will now include Beirut (Lebanon) in lieu of Malta on the eastbound direction.

Revised Rotation
Qingdao – Ningbo – Yangshan – Yantian – Cai Mep – Singapore – Le Havre – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – Le Havre – Malta Beirut – Jeddah – Nansha – Qingdao

Effective Voyage
CC Christophe Colombo (V.117), ETA Qingdao 08 Apr 2018, ETA Beirut 30 May 2018

Recovery plans will be provided for your cargoes booked on the affected sailings.
Source: APL

