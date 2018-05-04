Asia to remain key buyer of US LNG over next decade: Japanese energy official

LNG demand in East Asia could jump 150% from current levels by 2030, bolstering prospects for the second wave of US export developers that are trying to finance construction of their terminals, a Japanese government energy official said Wednesday at a conference in Houston.

The comments underscore the importance the region will have in determining the scope of global supplies and the trajectory of market prices in years to come.

Across all of Asia, almost a dozen countries are currently importing LNG, while several are expected to begin doing so soon. Japan remains the world’s biggest LNG importer, followed by China and South Korea. Even as Japan pursues more renewables for power generation and brings more nuclear generating facilities back online, LNG is still expected to account for a significant share of its energy mix, said the official with the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry’s Agency for Natural Resource and Energy.

“The importance of natural gas doesn’t change. We will still import 62 million tons of LNG in 2030,” Takuma Iino, the agency’s deputy director for upstream investment policy, said at the Offshore Technology Conference. “We will further the expansion of the Asian LNG market.”

Total LNG demand in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow to nearly 34.7 Bcf/d by 2020, a 6.8 Bcf/d, or 24%, build over 2017, S&P Global Platts Analytics data showed.

Chinese demand will lead the region, with LNG demand expected to grow to 7.2 BCf/d in 2020, a 2.2 Bcf/d build over 2017. Pakistan and Indian demand also is expected to grow robustly. Japanese demand, on the other hand, is expected to decline over the next three years as nuclear power capacity restarts across the country, and South Korean LNG demand is expected to remain flat.

While fears of a global LNG supply glut have eased, some US LNG export project developers have delayed final investment decisions as they struggle to secure firm long-term contracts with buyers. There remains uncertainty about how many of the second wave of US projects will get built, and at what level the current crop of projects will be utilized toward the end of the decade.

Asia is seen as a top growth market for the developers weighing FID. Other key markets include Europe and Latin America.

NextDecade, which has proposed an LNG export terminal in Brownsville, Texas, recently pitched at a conference in Beijing its ability to deliver supplies to Asia for $7-$8/MMBtu. While not a guarantee of a fixed price, the assertion — based in part on the proximity of the site to cheap feedgas from the Permian Basin and other shale plays — is similar to a pitch by Tellurian that the rival developer offered before advancing an alternative business model for its proposed LNG export terminal in Louisiana.

One piece of good news for the second wave of US developers is that Venture Global LNG said Wednesday it has signed a long-term offtake agreement with Portugal’s Galp for 1 million mt/year of LNG from its Calcasieu Pass export terminal that it is developing in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The facility is currently expected to start up in 2022 subject to a positive FID. The developer also has proposed an export terminal in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, south of New Orleans.

At OTC, attendees were looking for signs that the market for LNG, especially in high demand regions like Asia, will be able to support the amount of US supply that is expected to come online heading into next decade.

Japan’s Iino said his country is working to firm up more long-term LNG supply. He said supplies from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass terminal in Louisiana and soon from Dominion Energy’s Cove Point terminal in Maryland are helping.

“We believe the Japanese government will contribute to the further development of the LNG market in the world by utilizing Japan’s knowledge and experience in LNG supply and its position as the world’s largest LNG importer,” Iino said.

Source: Platts