Asian coal touches USD 70/t as utilities restock

Asia-Pacific benchmark coal prices have hit some of their highest levels since early August as utilities restocked ahead of winter and traders grew confident China would loosen import restrictions.

Global Coal’s Newcastle index touched a two-month high of USD 70.25/t on Monday and last stood at USD 69/t, up 1% on the week through to Thursday.

The Pacific basin’s reference price for high grade (6,000 kcal/kg) Australian coal exports to Asia remains 32% below where it began 2019, though analysts expected the market to gradually recover from this year’s plunge on the back of a seasonal rise in consumption.

“The seaborne market has been buoyed by positive signs of restocking ahead of the northern hemisphere winter,” said ANZ bank commodities analyst Daniel Hynes in Sydney.

“Inventories have been low over the course of this year, now there are signs of lower temperatures and a slight pickup in industrial activity.”

Spreads narrow

Chinese thermal coal inventories stood at 24m tonnes, up nearly 1% on the week and nearly a third above where they stood in the world’s biggest coal user this time last year, according to ANZ.

At the same time, Chinese domestic coal prices have continued to slide to some of their lowest levels in at least two years. January delivery on the Zhengzhou exchange was last seen at CNY 556.80/t (USD 78.81/t).

The prices of seaborne coal and Chinese domestic supply were “really just meeting in the middle”, said AME Consulting executive director Lloyd Hain.

Mounting confidence China would allow imports to exceed last year’s foreign purchases was curbing Chinese coal’s premium, Hain said.

This had been artificially inflated by customs delays and concerns the government would enforce a target to limit imports to 281m tonnes. Imports were more likely to exceed 300m tonnes this year, he added.

Recovery limited

Yet the recovery in the seaborne market was unlikely to see a return to last year’s triple-digit levels. ANZ projects the Newcastle benchmark to climb to USD 75/t by the first quarter of 2020 before pulling back to around USD 70/t over the following six months.

“The sell-off we saw throughout our [southern hemisphere] winter was a little overdone and we are seeing those prices correct at the moment, but there is nothing to suggest we will see a huge boost in demand in the short term – there is still weakening coal-fired power demand in China.”

China’s trade war with the US has slowed economic activity this year and weighed on power production. In the first nine months of the year, thermal generation was up 3% year on year, China’s National Bureau of Statistics data showed this week.

Elsewhere in the region, South Africa’s Richards Bay benchmark was up 4% on the week at USD 71.67/t as it grew a rare premium to Newcastle coal. Hynes attributed this to domestic threats of blackouts that had tightened supply.

The country’s main export market, India, saw power plant stockpiles climb 1% to 17.3m tonnes. This was enough to meet 10 days of power generation, according to inventories monitored by the country’s Central Electricity Authority.

Newcastle coal stocks have fallen 720,000 tonnes over the past week. They last stood at 1.6m tonnes, according to port data. There were three vessels waiting to take delivery, down from 10 last week.

Source: Montel