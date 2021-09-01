Asian countries top destination of Qatar’s exports in Q2

Asian countries occupied a dominating position in Qatar’s exports during the second quarter (Q2) of 2021. The top five export destinations for Qatari exports were from Asia, according to the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) data.

China emerged as a top destination for Qatar’s exports in July 2021. Qatar’s exports to China were close to QR4.3bn, a share of 15.8 percent of total exports.

South Korea came second after China in terms of exports from Qatar. Exports to South Korea during the month of July stood at QR3.88bn, a share of 14.13 percent. Japan which has taken the third ranking of top destinations for Qatari exports witnessed around QR3.78bn worth of exports, a share of 14.12 percent. India secured the fourth place in the list having exports worth QR3.37bn, with share of 12.3 percent. While Singapore’s export figures amounted to QR2.37bn, a share of 8.6 percent.

During Q2 2021, Asia was the top destination of Qatar’s exports and the leading origin of Qatar’s imports, representing 72.3 percent and 39.7 percent respectively, followed by the European Union, accounting for 11.2 percent and 31.8 percent respectively, and GCC, with 8.6 percent and 3.3 percent respectively.

In the second quarter of this year, the total exports including exports of domestic goods and re-exports amounted to QR71.1bn, showing an increase of QR33.3bn or 88.1 percent compared to QR37.8bn during Q2 2020; and an increase of nearly QR7.2bn or 11.2 percent when compared to Q1 2021.

The year-on-year (July 2021 to July 2020) increase in total exports was mainly due to higher exports of Petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons (LNG, condensates, propane, butane, and others) reaching QR16.1bn approximately in July 2021, an increase of 105.9 percent, Petroleum oils & oils from bituminous minerals (crude) reaching QR4.4bn nearly, increased by 92 percent, and increase in the Petroleum oils & oils from bituminous minerals (not crude) reaching 2.9bn, increased by 146.8 percent.

