Asian Crude Palm Oil Watch 3Q20

Prices Robust but Likely to Slide Malaysian benchmark crude palm oil (CPO) spot prices have averaged around USD645/tonne (t) so far in 3Q20 and around USD600/t in 2020 to date. Prices have been much better than Fitch Ratings expected, mainly due to lower output as producers’ yield improvement lagged after better rainfall. Demand also rose with the gradual easing of coronavirus-related lockdowns globally. Nonetheless, we expect prices to decline in the next few months as yields and output increase, due to gradual realisation from better weather conditions and seasonality.

Output Picking Up, Slowly but Surely Yields of fresh fruit bunches (FFB) per unit of mature plantation area fell by an average of 10% in 1H20, based on data from seven companies. The effect of dry weather for most of 2019 continued to be reflected in the 1H20 yields. However, we think yields are gradually picking up due to better rainfall since late last year. A majority of the companies analysed had higher yields in 2Q20 year on year (yoy) and month on month (mom), and the improvement is likely to strengthen in 2H20. Risks from Weather, Labour Crunch CPO prices may continue to be strong, contrary to our expectations, if the La Niña weather pattern exacerbates the dry conditions in the Americas, affecting soybean yields. Soybean oil is a key substitute for CPO and prices of the two oils are correlated.

Source: Fitch Ratings