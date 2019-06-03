Asian currencies climb as dollar drops on lower yields

Asian currencies climbed on Monday as the dollar weakened due to a sharp fall in U.S. yields, and fears that U.S. President Donald Trump’s aggressive trade diplomacy could tip the United States and other major economies into recession.

Surveys released on Monday showed factory activity contracted in most Asian countries last month as an escalating trade war between Washington and Beijing raised fears of a global economic downturn and heaped pressure on policymakers in the region and beyond to roll out more stimulus.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major peers, fell 0.16% after benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell as low as 2.121% early on Monday, their lowest since September 2017.

“The extension of trade tensions beyond China towards the likes of Mexico and also India by the Trump administration appears to have diminished the safe haven appeal of the greenback,” said Jingyi Pan, a Singapore-based market strategist with financial services firm IG.

“This had seen to the US dollar declining against major currencies and likewise for USD/Asians.”

Already on edge over Sino-U.S. trade tensions, financial markets have been further unnerved by Trump’s threat to levy punitive tariffs on all Mexican goods unless Mexico, the United States second biggest trade partner, did more to staunch the flow of migrants from Central America.

“True that market typically buys the dollar on fears of no trade deal, etc. But trade tensions can also hurt US growth, jobs creation and financial markets,” said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in a report.

The South Korean won climbed about 1% against the dollar, leading the regional gainers on the day, despite dismal export data released on Saturday. Seen as a bellwether of world growth, South Korean exports fell 9.4% in May, worse than a median forecast for a 5.6% decline.

The Indian rupee also rose about half a percent, despite data showing its the economy grew at its slowest pace in more than four years in January-March period.

MUFG Bank said in a report that the sharp deceleration in India’s real GDP growth in the first quarter, made a 25 basis points cut in the central bank’s policy repo rate more likely this week, regardless of potential upside risks to inflation.

The Malaysian ringgit rose 0.2% on the day, helped by its exports rising unexpectedly in April after two consecutive months of decline.

China’s yuan inched up against the U.S. dollar as the central bank set a firmer midpoint to warn off speculators after Sino-U.S. trade rhetoric heated up over the weekend.

A policy paper published by the Chinese government on Sunday said that latest U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports will not resolve the two countries’ trade issues, and the United States bears responsibility for setbacks in the talks process.

In May, the yuan declined 2.45% against the dollar, its worst monthly performance in 10 months.

Thai and Indonesian currency markets were closed for local holidays.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by SImon Cameron-Moore)