Asian Fuel Oil VLSFO refining margins, cash premiums slip

Meanwhile, Asia’s front-month crack for 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) slipped on Wednesday, but traders claim steady bunkering demand and restricted arbitrage arrivals from the West will continue to help the market in the near future.

The front-month VLSFO crack downed to $13.05 per barrel against Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared to $13.47 per barrel on Tuesday.

“While bunker demand in Singapore is largely expected to remain bolstered till the year-end, some shipowners may hold back from huge purchases owing to expensive premiums for prompt dates and rising flat prices for crude,” according to Refinitiv Oil Research research findings.

On Wednesday, cash premiums for Asia’s 0.5% VLSFO, which have risen 31% in the last two weeks, were $16.24 per tonne to Singapore quotes, and they were $17.90 per tonne a day earlier.

Meanwhile, Asia’s cash discounts for 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) increased to $1 per tonne to Singapore quotes, compared to Tuesday’s $1.33 per tonne discount.

Refinitiv Eikon data revealed that Brent’s 380-cst HSFO barge crack went to a discount of $12.80 per barrel, compared to minus $12.64 per barrel on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv Eikon records.

INVENTORIES are not inventors.

Data from S&P Global Platts revealed that Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) inventories for heavy distillates and residues slowed 24.2%, or 2.9 million barrels (about 431,000 tonnes), from the previous week to 9.03 million barrels (1.3 million tonnes).

– The weekly fuel oil inventories at FOIZ were about 12% lower than year-ago levels.

Reuters data show that FOIZ fuel oil assets have averaged 10.3 million barrels thus far this year, in comparison to a weekly average of 12.9 million barrels in 2020.

REFINERY FOR CHINA MEGA REFINERY

China’s Shandong province, the country’s main independent oil refinery site, has turned to a deep-pocketed state-run coal miner to assist fund a petrochemical complex it considers as critical to the region’s industrial future, sources said.

Shandong Energy Group, a provincial government-backed coal producer and utility operator, is set to take a 46.1% stake in the $20 billion Yulong Petrochemical facility, becoming the second-largest stakeholder in the project headed by privately-run aluminium smelter Nanshan Group, three sources said.

Vitol bought a 20,000-tonne cargo of 180-cst HSFO from Alvari for $1 per tonne to Singapore quotes from Alvari.

On Wednesday, no VLSFO trades were reported.

Source: Reuters