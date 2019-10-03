Asian gasoline firms on robust demand, tight supply, stronger US RBOB crack

The Asian gasoline market extended its uptrend in morning trade Thursday, buoyed by robust regional demand and a stronger US RBOB crack, market sources said.

The front-month October 92 RON gasoline swap crack was in the range of $5.90-$6/b based on broker indications Thursday morning, up from $5.39/b at the Asian close Wednesday.

The FOB Singapore 92 RON gasoline crack against front-month ICE Brent crude futures widened notionally to around $9.45/b at 0230 GMT Thursday, extending its climb from a two-week high of $8.82/b at the Asian close Wednesday.

Asian gasoline fundamentals are healthy amid tight supply due to heavy turnarounds in the region and steady demand from Asia and the Middle East, market sources said.

Indonesia’s state-owned Pertamina emerged in the market this week seeking 400,000 barrels of 92 RON gasoline and 200,000 barrels of 88 RON gasoline for October in two separate spot tenders, while Kuwait Petroleum Corp. and India’s Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd were each heard seeking 25,000 mt of 91 RON gasoline for October 24-25 delivery and 30,000 mt of 91.6 RON gasoline for November 1-4 delivery, respectively.

As such, the backwardation in the Asian gasoline market was seen widening Thursday morning, with the balance October/November swap spread and November/December swap spread notionally pegged at plus $2.85/b and plus $1.85/b, respectively, according to market participants at 0230 GMT.

At the Asian close Wednesday, the balance October/November swap spread was assessed at plus $2.70/b and the November/December swap spread at plus $1.63/b, S&P Global Platts data showed.

US gasoline stocks fell 228,000 barrels or 0.1% from the previous week to 229.98 million barrels in the week ended September 27, latest US Energy Information Administration data showed. This was contrary to analysts’ expectations of a 308,000-barrel build.

However stocks on the US Atlantic Coast, home to the New York Harbor-delivered NYMEX RBOB contract, rose 536,000 barrels to 64.91 million barrels. The EIA data showed total US gasoline stocks remained at a steady 3%-4% surplus to the five-year average in the week, which is not unusual for this time of year.

The US RBOB crack against front month ICE Brent crude was seen around $7.38/b at 0230 GMT, up from $7.09/b at the Asian close Wednesday.

