Asian LNG prices climb to highest level since February

Asian spot LNG prices increased by 4.38% last week from the previous week. Prices averaged $8.16/MMBtu on 4 May, their highest level since early February.

Prices for trucked LNG supplies increased by 2.04% last week compared with the previous week in the Chinese provinces of Shandong, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Hubei, Henan, Fujian, Liaoning and Hebei. Prices fell by an average of 1.89% in Hunan, Guangxi, Guizhou, Yunnan, Jilin and Beijing.



Source: Interfax Energy