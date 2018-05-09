Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / General Energy News / Asian LNG prices climb to highest level since February

Asian LNG prices climb to highest level since February

in General Energy News 09/05/2018

Asian spot LNG prices increased by 4.38% last week from the previous week. Prices averaged $8.16/MMBtu on 4 May, their highest level since early February.

Prices for trucked LNG supplies increased by 2.04% last week compared with the previous week in the Chinese provinces of Shandong, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Hubei, Henan, Fujian, Liaoning and Hebei. Prices fell by an average of 1.89% in Hunan, Guangxi, Guizhou, Yunnan, Jilin and Beijing.


Source: Interfax Energy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Diclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software