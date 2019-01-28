Asian Marine Casualty Forum 2019 announces finalised programme and speaker line-up

LOC, host of the Asian Marine Casualty Forum 2019 (AMCF), announced today the forum’s finalised event programme and speaker line-up.

Held in conjunction with the Singapore Maritime Week 2019, the two-day forum will gather over 300 luminaries and delegates from the maritime wreck and salvage industry at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands Singapore on 11 and 12 April 2019.

A by-invitation-only event, AMCF aims to provide the platform for the sharing of best practices, exchange of ideas, and to facilitate discussion on how the industry can overcome the challenges of major salvage and wreck removal operations in the 21st century.

AMCF’s organising committee held close consultation with various stakeholders – including the International Group of P&I Clubs (IG), International Salvage Union (ISU), salvage contractors, consultants, underwriters and maritime authorities – to ensure the event programme’s relevance to its target audience.

Genuinely a by-the-industry; for-the-industry event, the forum agenda was shaped by the industry’s movers and shakers with key topics developed through intensive research and sentiment gathering from the community. The highlights of AMCF include panel sessions where panellists will debate trending industry topics such as risk assessment and transfer, bribery and corruption, container ship casualties, and much more, moderated by eminent QCs and leading marine lawyers. Together with these topics, interesting and very relevant case studies will also be presented on both days.

Notable speakers confirmed include Sam Kendall-Marsden, Director of Claims, The Standard Club; Doug Martin, President Smit Salvage Americas LLC; Nigel Clifford, Deputy Director, Safety & Response Systems, Maritime New Zealand; Captain Mike Meade, CEO of M3 Marine Group; Martin Hall, Head of Marine Casualty at Clyde & Co; Tim Fuller, Director at Britannia P&I; Charo Coll, President of the International Salvage Union; Andreas Brachel, Vice President, Head of Environmental Claims, Gard AS; Jacob Terling, Directorate General MOVE European Commission and Brendon Hawley, Head of Safety & Compliance, Wilhelmsen, Singapore.

Commenting on the impressive line-up of speakers, Andrew Squire, Deputy Chairman of LOC, said: “AMCF was conceived to foster meaningful and constructive industry discussions, and we are very encouraged and heartened by the overwhelming response from our stakeholders. We hope this informative event will inspire the people in the industry to come together, participate, learn and share in a mutually beneficial way.

As a non-profit event backed by the industry, AMCF has received extraordinary support in terms of sponsors and supporters this year. The number of sponsors has sharply increased by more than 100% since the first edition in 2015, coming from a wide-range of organisations including P&I clubs, salvage contractors, law firms, marine consultants and maritime organisations.”

Source: LOC Group