Asian middle distillate to firm on signs of Middle East supply constraints

The Asian middle distillates market is poised to maintain its upbeat momentum this week, on continued buying interest, as market participants keep an eye for any signs of supply constraints in the wake of the September 14 attacks on Saudi Arabia’s key oil infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia is expected to restore its crude production capacity to 11 million b/d by the end of September.

“If Saudi Aramco can demonstrate that [crude] production has recovered, and we hear less spot buying of products from them around the [Persian Gulf, India] region, then we should start to see a return to normal,” a Singapore-based trader said.

ASIAN GASOIL GIANTS ON OPPOSITE ENDS

Since the attacks, the October/November gasoil derivatives timespreads have widened to a near six-year high of plus $1.25/b at last Friday’s Asian close, up 22 cents/b from the previous day.

The last time the backwardation was any steeper was on November 26, 2013, when it stood at plus $1.28/b.

“The way the market has been moving up of late is clear that there is supply tightness in the market, but what that real value should be is a guess,” a North Asian refiner said. “The slightest hint of normalcy is going to see things move quickly or vice-versa.”

Besides supply concerns from the Middle East, market watchers this week are expected to keep close tabs on the regional gasoil outflows from the region’s largest suppliers — China and India.

According to sources, outflows from China is expected to decline on the back of higher domestic demand for the feedstock, as the central government attempts to stimulate its economy.

For the month of October, gasoil exports from China could fall closer to the lower end of this year’s export level.

“I won’t be surprised to see export volumes fall close to 1.3 million-1.5 million mt in October,” a trader from a Chinese trading company said.

In August, China’s gasoil exports dropped 16.3% month on month to around 1.32 million mt, after a monthly drop of 23.9% in the previous month. China’s gasoil exports declined last month due mainly to the relatively strong demand in the domestic market, and as some refineries had skipped exports during that month.

While China’s gasoil exports are likely to decline, gasoil exports from India could rise in October.

India state-owned refineries, for example, have so far offered to supply via spot sell tenders as much as 425,000 mt of gasoil cargoes, up from 210,000 mt in September, according to S&P Global Platts estimates based on tenders issued by state-owned refiners.

This was an increase from August when Indian refiners exported 2.36 million mt of gasoil in August, down 10% from 2.61 million mt in July, data from India’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed.

ASIAN JET FUEL SEES SIMILAR STRENGTH

Similarly, the Asian spot jet fuel/kerosene market is expected to gain ground this week, amid an open arbitrage window from North Asia to the West of Suez and the US West Coast.

This led FOB Singapore jet fuel/kerosene spot cargo differentials to rise from plus 17 cents/b on September 20, to close at plus 22 cents/b Friday.

“The trans-Pacific arb looks open now,” a Northeast Asian refiner said, adding that a recent surge in Los Angeles spot jet differentials had made the economics more viable.

Sharp draws on Californian jet fuel stocks led spot Los Angeles jet to a four-month-high of NYMEX November ULSD futures plus 6.25 cents/gal Thursday.

Others also noted that recent moves to send cargoes to the West of Suez would support cash differentials in the near term. According to shipping sources, some 255,000 mt of jet fuel is slated to load from Northeast Asia in late September and early October, with options for discharge in Northwest Europe.

A Northeast Asian trader said that the economics of doing so were at least at “break-even” levels at the moment and that more cargoes would likely follow.

“Not an unusual run, especially since the AG and Indian markets are very tight now,” another source at a refiner said.

“The market should be tight through November,” he said, adding that Japanese kerosene demand for winter heating would kick in then.

