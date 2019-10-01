Asian naphtha, LPG set to firm on Middle East tightness; gasoline stabilizes

Middle Eastern naphtha and LPG markets are expected to strengthen on supply tightness, two weeks after the September 14 attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities, while Asian gasoline will likely ease and stabilize at levels prior to the attacks.

Market participants were focused as they sought clarity on whether Saudi Arabia would be able to meet its end-September deadline of restoring crude oil output to pre-attack levels.

EYES ON KPC TERM NAPHTHA TALKS

Market sentiment in Asian naphtha is upbeat after an active round of spot buying the week before, but all eyes are on Kuwait Petroleum Corp’s term naphtha negotiations for December 2019 to November 2020 supplies this week as the price levels would set the tone for other Middle Eastern producers’ term negotiations in October and November.

Amid the region’s supply jitters and strong FOB AG spot premiums, buyers are worried about inflated term premiums.

Robust appetite from petrochemical producers ahead of the festive season and an absence of steam cracker turnarounds in Q4 have driven the FOB AG naphtha cash differential to a 15-month high of $26/mt, while petrochemical producers’ purchase of H1 November delivery parcels pushed the CFR Japan and Korea premiums to similar 15-month highs of $14/mt and $12/mt, respectively, Friday.

The market is skeptical of Indian Haldia Petrochemicals’ hope to restart its naphtha-fed steam cracker this week after a fire on September 20 led to the unit’s shutdown. The company is able to continue naphtha liftings as scheduled, while it has declared force majeure on deliveries of several petrochemical products.

LPG FIRM ON SAUDI SUPPLY CONCERNS

The LPG market remained concerned over Saudi supply and was skeptical with the energy minister’s announcement last Thursday that ethane and NGL supplies disrupted in the September 14 attacks have been partially restored to meet domestic needs.

Just ahead of the Saudi announcement of the October Contract Prices on September 30, sentiment was bullish as more demand emerged from trading firms seeking to fill any Middle East shortfall.

Trade sources said it would take time for Saudi Arabia to bring production, loading and shipping operations up to speed following the disruptions and noted that the priority is to meet domestic petrochemical demand.

They were uncertain if Saudi Aramco could meet all the nominated dates for November-loading term cargoes after a number of Indian and North Asian term lifters faced delays for October-loadings.

Supply uncertainties, robust Q4 Indian demand and outstanding demand from Indonesia have widened the CP October/November propane swap backwardation to $9/mt, while November/December widened to $8/mt Friday.

The approaching winter and wide discount of propane to naphtha above $80/mt will also keep North Asian demand strong for heating and petrochemical use, market sources said.

With these factors and depending on Brent crude futures’ moves, traders expect Saudi Aramco to set the October propane CP around $420/mt and butane about $15/mt above that.

GASOLINE STEADY ON TURNAROUNDS

The Asian gasoline market is expected to be largely stable this week after earlier hopes of increased demand from the Middle East faded and focus returned to regional fundamentals.

Regional supply tightness as a result of ongoing refinery turnarounds cushioned the market, while several spot tenders seeking gasoline from Indonesia’s Pertamina, Kuwait Petroleum Corp and Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation demonstrated healthy appetite from Asia and the Middle East, market sources said.

With the Middle East buying more from Europe than Asia to meet shortfalls, the FOB Singapore 92 RON gasoline crack against the front-month ICE Brent crude futures “returned to levels prior to the September 14 attacks,” a source said.

The crack averaged $7.19/b over September 23-27, from $6.85/b in the week before the attack, Platts data showed.

As such, the backwardation remained largely steady, with the October/November swap spread and November/December swap spread at $2.42/b and $1.34/b at the Asian close Friday, from $2.15/b and $1.23/b on September 26, respectively.

Source: Platts