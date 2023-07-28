Asian rice prices hit multi-year highs as India curbs exports

Prices of rice exported from Vietnam and Thailand hit their highest in more than a decade this week after India banned exports of non-basmati white rice.

Thailand’s 5% broken rice prices surged to an 11-year high at $605-$610 per metric ton, while Vietnam’s 5% broken variety RI-VNBKN5-P1 was offered at $550-$575 per metric ton, its highest since 2011.

India’s 5% broken parboiled variety RI-INBKN5-P1 was quoted at $445 to $450 per metric ton, its highest in 5-1/2 years.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai, Khanh Vu in Hanoi and Chayut Setboonsarng in Bangkok; Editing by Sohini Goswami)