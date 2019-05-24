Asian spot heavy naphtha volume grows ahead of Taiwan’s FCFC restart: sources

More spot heavy naphtha is expected to emerge in Asia, amid ongoing repair works at Taiwan’s Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corp’s No. 3 complex, market sources said.

Taiwan’s FCFC No. 3 complex upstream reformer unit is expected to restart at the earliest in August, a company source familiar with the matter said.

Already, the petrochemical producer has been offering heavy naphtha for lifting on a spot basis after the No. 3 aromatics plant was hit by fire early this month, several market sources said.

The petrochemical producer has around two Medium Range parcels of heavy naphtha, with naphthenes + aromatics at 29%, for lifting every month. The naphtha was produced from the refinery, the source said.

These availabilities came at a time when higher density naphtha was sought among splitter units operators in Northeast Asia, amid renewed US sanctions against Iran.

Some market sources held the view that the heavy naphtha supply could partially cover the shortfall required by the splitter units operators, and suppress their appetite for Western heavy full-range naphtha.

The East/West naphtha paper spread sank to an eight-month low of $12.50/mt on Asian close Wednesday. It was pegged at a notional level of $12.25/mt as of 0300 GMT Thursday.

