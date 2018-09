Asian spot LNG prices reached an average of $11.68/MMBtu at the end of August – their highest level since the end of November 2014, when they hit $11.96/MMBtu.

Weaker power demand in China lowered prices for trucked LNG by an average of 2.33% last week from the previous week in the provinces of Shandong, Henan, Yunnan, Hebei, Beijing and Tianjin. Prices in Liaoning edged up by 1.04% as local plants hiked their tariffs.



Source: Interfax Europe