There were 86 operational LNG plants in China last week. Their aggregate output fell by 2.2% week on week, to 28,840 t/d. The average utilisation rate fell by one percentage point, to 41% – the lowest since the third week of August. Output in Shaanxi, Inner Mongolia and Yunnan declined by 5.0% from the previous week. Asian spot LNG prices ended last week down slightly, at $11.57/MMBtu.



Source: Interfax Global Energy