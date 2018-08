Average spot LNG prices dropped last month, with China and Korea leading the decline with falls of 3.33% each

Spot LNG prices in Japan, South Korea, China and Taiwan fell by an average of 3.25% in July from the previous month, the first such drop since April.

China and South Korea led the decline, with prices falling by 3.33% in both countries.

The price of trucked LNG at Chinese terminals increased by an average of 6.95% in July.



Source: Interfax Energy