Asian spot LNG prices fell for a sixth consecutive week last week, dropping by 6.65%. Spot prices closed at $7.21/MMBtu on 1 February, their lowest level since April 2018.

End-user prices for trucked LNG in 13 Chinese provinces and municipalities fell by 11.1% last week from the previous week. The decline resulted from lower selling prices at liquefaction plants and import terminals in advance of the Lunar New Year…

Source: Interfax Energy