Asian spot LNG prices ended last week unchanged from the previous week, at an average of $8.11/MMBtu. This was their lowest level since May 2018 and down from $10.5/MMBtu a year ago.

End-user prices for trucked LNG fell by an average of 4.28% last week from the previous week in the Chinese provinces of Beijing, Hebei, Tianjin, Hubei, Henan, Shandong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Guangxi, Guizhou, Yunnan, Guangdong.



Source: Interfax Energy