Asian stocks climb on Wall Street lead; yuan, euro sag

Asian stocks jumped on Tuesday led by an outperforming tech sector following record highs on Wall Street overnight, while the dollar recovered lost ground against major rivals as traders weighed the outlook for U.S. interest rates.

Investors were also monitoring the political turmoil in France as the government there teetered on the brink of collapse, leaving the euro languishing close to a one-week low.

The Chinese yuan faced its own challenges from the growing threat of more U.S. tariffs on China, pushing it down to a 13-month trough.

Japan’s tech-heavy Nikkei .N225 rallied 2.2% in afternoon trade, and South Korea’s KOSPI .KS11 advanced 1.8%. Taiwanese shares .TWII gained 1.4%.

Australia’s stocks benchmark .AXJO rose 0.6% and reached a fresh all-time high. Singapore’s Straits Times index .STI rose more than 1% to a 17-year peak.

However, Chinese stocks were heavy, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng .HSI managing only a 0.1% rise and mainland blue chips .CSI300 falling 0.4%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares .MIAP00000PUS added 1%.

Both S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures EScv1, NQc1 pointed slightly higher after the cash indexes renewed their record peaks on Monday, helped by strong gains for most of the so-called Magnificent 7 high-tech stocks, including a nearly 19% surge for Facebook parent Meta Platforms META.O and a 12% jump for Tesla TSLA.O.

“Equity hedges have been unwound, which speaks to a market confident of a grind higher into year-end,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone, referring to the bull run for U.S. equities, and particularly the “MAG7”.

“Microsoft and Meta would be my picks that lead us higher from here.”

Microsoft MSFT.O advanced 7.5% overnight. The other “MAG7” stocks are Google parent Alphabet GOOGL.O, Amazon AMZN.O, Apple AAPL.O and Nvidia NVDA.O.

Pan-European STOXX 50 futures STXEc1 shook off France’s political woes to advance 0.4%.

In currencies, the U.S. dollar added 0.4% to 150.10 yen JPY=EBS, trying to put some distance from Monday’s low of 149.09, the weakest level since Oct. 21.

The dollar received some support overnight from better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data, which also showed a mitigation in price increases. However, the greenback came under renewed pressure as Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he is “leaning toward” a rate cut on Dec. 18.

Traders currently see about a 75% chance of a quarter-point cut at this month’s Fed meeting, up from 66% a day earlier and 52% a week ago, CME’s FedWatch Tool showed.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield US2YT=RR dipped to 4.1877% on Tuesday, heading back towards the four-week low of 4.1550% from Friday.

JOLTS job openings – a preferred gauge of Fed officials – is due later on Tuesday, ahead of the monthly payrolls figures on Friday.

The yen, meanwhile, has been supported by rising speculation that the Bank of Japan will raise rates by a quarter point on Dec. 19, with traders currently putting the odds at around 58%.

“Providing USD/JPY remains below the 151/152 resistance zone, the risks are for a deeper decline towards 145.00, which may prove too conservative if the BOJ hikes rates and the Fed cut rates,” said Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG.

The euro EUR=EBS eased 0.1% to $1.0489, after dropping about 0.7% overnight and hitting lows of $1.046125.

The French government appeared all but certain to collapse later this week after far-right and left-wing parties submitted no-confidence motions on Monday against Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

Sterling GBP=D3 fell 0.1% to $1.2646.

The yuan sank as low as 7.3145 per dollar in offshore trading CNH=D3, the weakest since November of last year.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump demanded at the weekend that BRICS member countries – which include China – commit to not creating a new currency or supporting another currency to replace the dollar. He said they would otherwise face 100% tariffs.

Less than a week earlier, Trump said he would hit China with an additional 10% levy on top of a campaign pledge of tariffs in excess of 60% on Chinese goods.

Gold XAU= remained mired around $2,640, following its retreat from an all-time peak of $2,790.15 on Oct. 1.

Oil prices were little changed near two-week lows as traders awaited the outcome of an OPEC+ meeting later this week.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 added 12 cents to $71.95 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 rose 5 cents to $68.15 per barrel.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Kevin Buckland, Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Saad Sayeed)