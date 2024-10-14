Asian stocks gain, currencies dip; focus on multiple cenbanks’ rate verdict

Asian stock markets rose and currencies lost momentum on Monday as investors assessed China’s underwhelming stimulus steps, while focus was on monetary policy decisions by central banks in Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines later this week.

China said on Saturday it will “significantly increase” debt to revive its sputtering economy, but left investors guessing on the overall size of the stimulus package.

“The lack of any announcement on a concrete fiscal stimulus headline figure or major consumption measures is continuing to test investors’ patience,” Maybank analysts said in a note.

The yuan CNY=CFXS was trading 0.2% lower, while stocks in Shanghai .SSEC rallied 1.7%.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC inched 0.4% lower while the Malaysian ringgit MYR= dipped 0.2% as the U.S. dollar extended gains.

In Singapore, stocks .STI added 0.5% while the local dollar SGD= edged lower after the city-state’s central bank left its monetary settings unchanged, after data showed the economy perked up in the third quarter.

Focus shifts to rate decisions in Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, all due on Wednesday, with analysts expecting the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to deliver a 25-basis-point reduction to support economic growth, according to a Reuters poll.

The BSP started its easing cycle in August, and data indicating slower annual inflation in September has given the central bank room to cut rates further.

Analysts at Barclays expect Bank Indonesia (BI) to pause its rate-cutting cycle and stay on hold, noting recent rupiah stability.

BI had surprised markets with a 25 bps cut last month just ahead of the Federal Reserve’s 50 bps cut.

The rupiah had been under pressure earlier this year in response to flitting risk appetite in global markets, although it has since recouped some of the losses and is down just 1% so far this year.

“We expect BI to emphasise the need to defend external stability, while focusing on the USD/IDR level. That said, we acknowledge that this is a close call, and continue to see risk of BI pushing ahead with a 25 bp cut – especially if USD/IDR continues to fall or trade data surprises,” they wrote.

The rupiah IDR= was last slightly up at 15,560 per dollar and the peso PHP= inched 0.3% lower.

Regional equities were broadly higher, tracking Wall Street gains from last week. Stocks in Seoul .KS11, Jakarta .JKSE and Manila .PSI rose 0.5% to 1%.

Markets in Thailand were closed for a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)