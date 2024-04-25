Asian stocks slide on US tech earnings worries; currencies fall

The Philippine peso and South Korean won led losses on Thursday among subdued Asian emerging currencies, while stock markets in the region were pulled lower by a weak tech sector after Facebook parent Meta Platforms disappointed with its forecasts.

The won KRW=KFTC was trading 0.6% lower, while the peso PHP= fell as much as 0.7% to its lowest since Nov. 2022.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= fell 0.4%, losing the ground which it gained a day earlier when the country’s central bank surprised markets by delivering an unexpected quarter-point rate hike to support the currency.

“We believe BI (Bank Indonesia) struck a hawkish tone and left the door open to further hikes, retaining a strong focus on its FX stability goal and a still-sanguine view on the growth outlook,” said Nomura analysts in a note.

Analysts at Citi said the “hike is unlikely to do much for the rupiah in the near-term” largely due to an uncertain global macro backdrop. They now see smaller cumulative BI rate cuts of just 100 basis points by 2025, compared to a previous expectation of 150 bps.

In other regional currencies, the Malaysian ringgit MYR= depreciated 0.2%, while the Thai baht THB=TH dropped 0.3%.

Most emerging market stocks fell, led by South Korean and Taiwan stocks, after Meta’s META.O earnings forecasts disappointed. Tech bellwethers Alphabet GOOGL.O, Microsoft MSFT.O and Intel INTC.O are due to report earnings later on Thursday.

South Korean stocks .KS11 fell 1.4% whereas shares in Taiwan .TWII lost 1.3%. Both gained more than 2% in the previous session.

Stocks in Malaysia .KLSE remained largely unchanged after data showed the country’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.8% from a year earlier in March, just below the predicted 2% rise according to a Reuters poll.

“We think inflation could pick up somewhat due to the services tax hike starting in March, but it will remain manageable at around 2%,” said MUFG’s Lloyd Chan.

Singapore stocks .STI were as much as 1.3% lower, while Indonesian shares .JKSE fell 0.6%.

Bucking the trend, Philippine shares .PSI gained 0.4%, while stocks in Thailand .SETI rose as much as 0.3%.

The Vietnamese dong VND= was 0.4% higher, distancing itself from its record low hit last week.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)