ASL Marine Issues Profit Warning

The Board of Directors of ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. (the “Company”) wishes to announce that based on preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated financial statements for the third quarter (“3Q FY2018”) and nine months ended 31 March 2018 (“9M FY2018”), the Company and its subsidiaries (the “Group”) is expected to report a net loss for 3Q FY2018 and 9M FY2018. The expected loss in 3Q FY2018 is primarily due to weak contribution from shipbuilding segment.

The Group is still in the process of finalising its financial results for 9M FY2018. Further details of the Group’s financial performance will be disclosed when the Company announces its unaudited consolidated financial results for 9M FY2018 on 15 May 2018. In the meantime, shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

Source: ASL Marine Holdings Ltd.