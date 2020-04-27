ASP acquires shareholding in Coastal Bulk Shipping

ASP Ships Group (ASP) has taken up a 50% shareholding in New Zealand based Coastal Bulk Shipping Ltd (CBS). CBS owns and operates the MV ANATOKI, a General / Bulk Cargo vessel that has successfully operated around the New Zealand coast since 2008.

Doug Smith, CBS General Manager, welcomed ASP to the company and said that “ASP will greatly assist the company to further explore and develop a number of opportunities the company has identified over recent times. With ASP as a major shareholder CBS will have important and key access to a strong network of marine logistics, ship management and technical support services through ASP’s network of offices in New Zealand, Australia and worldwide.”

ASP Ships Group CEO David Borcoski said that “the acquisition of 50% of CBS is a strategic one with ASP and CBS combining their core strengths and focused on developing the NZ coastal bulk shipping trades. Coastal shipping is an environmentally friendly transport mode on a tonne/kilometre basis and we will work closely with current and future customers to provide both a resilient and an environmental friendly footprint to their bulk shipping task.”

Company Information:

Coastal Bulk Shipping (CBS) are the owners and operators of the general cargo ship MV ANATOKI. This vessel moves bulk cargoes around the New Zealand coast efficiently and cost effectively. CBS has been in operation since 2008. Due to its size, the MV ANATOKI is able to successfully and safely navigate shallow harbours such as Wanganui, Westport and Greymouth. This allows the MV ANATOKI to pick up / discharge its cargoes closer to their source / destination, providing clients with efficiencies through moving their cargoes by sea.

The ASP Ships Group (ASP) is a global specialist marine services provider with a focus on Australia, New Zealand and Asian regions. ASP currently operates in New Zealand through wholly owned subsidiary Silver Fern Shipping Limited, based in Wellington and operate two MR tankers for Coastal Oil Logistics Ltd. These vessels distribute petroleum products from the NZ Refinery at Marsden Point around the New Zealand coast.

Source: ASP Ships Group