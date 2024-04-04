Asset management made easy: digital services now available as standard on all Konecranes port cranes and lift trucks

Every single type of crane and lift truck in the Konecranes portfolio is now available with a full suite of digital services, including TRUCONNECT® Remote Monitoring to collect usage data, CheckApp for daily inspections, and access to the yourKONECRANES customer portal to analyze condition and performance. With each asset in the fleet in view in any place at any time, management and maintenance has never been easier.

Whether customers use lift trucks to move containers, port cranes to handle cargo or shipyard cranes to build ships, all operational data is now collected and stored together. Available 24/7, this information helps plan maintenance and optimize asset deployment. Konecranes APIs seamlessly integrate into existing systems, so installation is simple and training is minimal.

“Modern business is all about data. Full connectivity by default empowers Konecranes customers with a complete view of their equipment and the opportunity to use that information to build a data-driven digital ecosystem to streamline daily processes, maximize productivity and strengthen the impact of long-term business decisions,” says Mohammad Rahman, Digital Sales Manager, Port Services, Konecranes.

TRUCONNECT® Remote Monitoring collects data on safety alerts, fuel consumption, carbon emissions, battery performance and many other variables for near real-time diagnostics and technical support. CheckApp is a mobile inspection tool that guides equipment operators through daily inspections using a phone or tablet. Quicker and easier inspections mean safer equipment and immediate inspection results help with maintenance planning. Konecranes STORE synchronizes with customer equipment needs to facilitate spare parts ordering and minimize lead times. Bringing it all together, Konecranes APIs integrate these three services into any customer system for an easily scalable and flexible data resource. All the Konecranes digital services transmit securely to yourKONECRANES, a customer portal with customizable dashboard settings for collecting, visualizing and analyzing the data.

Konecranes is the only supplier that can offer a comprehensive range of port equipment together with maintenance programs and spare parts supported by the latest in onboard software and digital services. It all works together seamlessly to keep your Konecranes assets safe and productive.

A strong focus on customers and commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a material handling industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalization and technology, plus our work to make material flows more efficient with solutions that decarbonize the economy and advance circularity and safety.

Source: Konecranes