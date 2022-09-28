Associated British Ports announced as a Gold Sponsor at London International Shipping Week 2023

The organisers of London International Shipping Week are delighted to announce Associated British Ports (ABP) has signed up as a Gold Sponsor of the 2023 event.

ABP is the UK’s leading ports group with 21 ports handling around a quarter of the UK’s seaborne trade. Its ports include Immingham, the UK’s largest port by tonnage and Southampton, number one for cruise. The company supports approximately 190,000 jobs and, with its customers, handles around £150 billion of UK trade.

Sustainability is a key focus for the ABP and it has invested over £50 million in green technologies since 2011, reducing its GHGs by 35% since 2014. ABP is working with customers and partners to help build the sustainable supply chains of the future, driving a modal shift to decarbonise freight, and helping to facilitate the growth of port-centric manufacturing.

ABP’s strategic locations support renewable and low carbon energy production such as offshore wind, biomass, hydrogen production, and carbon capture and storage. The company is playing a vital role in the UK’s energy transition, helping to chart the course to Net Zero. It is also transforming its ports and terminals into resilient, low-carbon transport and energy hubs by optimising the overall efficiency of its operations and investing in renewable energy generation.

On announcing the decision to become a gold sponsor of LISW23, Henrik L. Pedersen, ABP Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are delighted to be sponsoring London International Shipping Week in its 10th anniversary year. This forum brings together the international maritime community and provides a key platform for important conversations around the future of the industry and decarbonisation. As the UK’s leading ports group, we look forward to highlighting the crucial role ports have to play in the UK’s energy transition to Net Zero.”

Llewellyn Bankes-Hughes, Co-founder of London International Shipping Week, said: “Associated British Ports’ part in supporting the safe passage of goods from abroad into the UK is essential, as is its role in facilitating the export of British goods around the world. It is also at the forefront of moving supply chains into a greener and more sustainable future. We are delighted that they have taken out Gold Sponsorship of LISW23.”

LISW23 will be held during the week of September 11-15, 2023 and will play host to the maritime world with hundreds of events attracting thousands of international industry decision makers into London during the week. The headline LISW23 Conference will be held on Wednesday September 13th while the LISW23 Gala Dinner will be held on Thursday September 14th.

Source: Shipping Innovation Limited