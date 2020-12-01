Association of Average Adjusters members donate generously to Seafarers Covid-19 appeal

Members of the global average adjusting profession have together donated more than £5,000 to a leading maritime charity.

The sum represents the money which had been intended to cover their attendance at the 2020 annual dinner in London of the Association of Average Adjusters, which like many events was cancelled because of social and travel restrictions aimed at curbing the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Association offered its members the option of donating the dinner-related element of their yearly subscription to charity, and thanks to their generosity, in excess of £5,000 has been sent to the Seafarers Covid-19 Emergency Appeal. The appeal, run by Seafarers UK, provides support to seafarers and their families during the pandemic.

The Association conducts the most important parts of its formal business every year in May, followed by its annual dinner. For the first time in history, in May 2020 Fellows of the Association completed the AGM business of the Association by videoconferencing.

The dinner has been a fixture since at least 1875, and from 1967 the venue has been the Savoy Hotel. With attendees from around the world including leaders of other maritime sectors and the judiciary, the event highlights the integral role of the profession in the international marine market. The intended May 2020 edition was to have had special significance in celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Association.

Seafarers UK, a London-based registered charity which has been supporting seafarers since 1917, has expressed its heartfelt thanks to all members of the Association. The charity was delighted to receive the donation to help cope with increased demand for assistance to seafarers, many of them thousands of miles from home, who have been severely impacted by Covid-19 restrictions.

Catherine Spencer, chief executive of Seafarers UK said: “We are enormously grateful for this unexpected and generous donation from the Association of Average Adjusters. Seafarers UK has had an exceptionally busy year. In addition to our normal work we have awarded over £1m of Covid-19 related funding to support seafarers, even as our fundraising through events has plummeted. We welcome donations to continue supporting this work through our website seafarers.uk.”

Note to editors: The Association of Average Adjusters promotes professional principles in the adjustment of marine claims, uniformity of adjusting practice, and the maintenance of high standards of professional conduct. Irrespective of the identity of the instructing party, the average adjuster is bound to act in an impartial and independent manner. The Association plays an important part in London insurance market committees and has strong relationships with international associations and insurance markets.

Source: Association of Average Adjusters