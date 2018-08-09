AST expands in 3 continents

Global satellite solutions and projects company, The AST Group, has recently opened new offices in Sydney, Rotterdam, Ecuador and Norwich, UK. These new locations provide strategic bases for expansion in the maritime and land sectors and increase geographic reach.

Australia continues to be a success story, with growth gravitating to the East of the continent with Sydney becoming AST’s third Australian office.

AST Marine Networks, a maritime solutions division of AST, has moved into larger premises based in Norwich, Norfolk to accommodate expansion in the maritime VSAT and L-Band sectors as well as opening an office in Rotterdam.

The expansion in Ecuador results from some significant key customer wins and illustrates AST’s acknowledgement of the many solutions and services opportunities represented within the Americas.

Gregory Darling, Managing Director of The AST Group commented; “With our new and innovative solutions such as INTEGRA for unique data management and IRIS for remote asset monitoring and management AST is providing enhanced data efficiencies resulting in greater value for our customers. I am delighted that we have increased presence across the globe to assist customers in these growth areas”.

AST also confirmed that presence in Africa will change to match the market’s changing footprint and needs. Gregory continued: “Adapting to business needs and our own growth strategy is key to success, as a result AST’s South African office will close, with channel partners and customers being supported from the UK. Business will continue to be driven from our Kenya office.”

Source: AST Group