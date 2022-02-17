AST introduces FlexMaritime. Global,compact and versatile VSAT

As an official solutions partner of Intelsat FlexMaritime services, Applied Satellite Technology (AST) now provides next-level broadband connectivity to all vessel owners

Applied Satellite Technology (AST) Ltd, announced today it is now offering Intelsat’s FlexMaritime service, a reliable, secure, high-speed global connectivity solution. Designed specifically for global commercial maritime trade routes, the service also supports multiple antenna sizes and new service options to meet the growing global bandwidth needs of fishing, leisure and workboats.

Intelsat FlexMaritime leverages Intelsat’s global fleet of multi-layered, high-throughput satellites (HTS) to provide shipowners and operators with “always-on” connectivity in even the most densely populated or remote shipping lanes. It is designed to exceed the ever-demanding requirements for global connectivity at sea via small, affordable and easy-to-install maritime terminals. Shipowners will benefit from next-generation shipboard technologies to deliver high-speed connectivity for remote monitoring and performance diagnostics, video streaming, real-time software upgrades, crew connectivity and a wide variety of other applications.

Guaranteed Availability and Coverage

Nearly 9,000 vessels now benefit from Intelsat’s FlexMaritime service. Intelsat operates the world’s largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructure and continuously adds new satellites, capabilities, and coverage to its FlexMaritime network.

Intelsat’s global satellite fleet delivers a higher bandwidth concentration where it’s needed most, such as high-traffic maritime routes (via high throughput spot beams) and provides added resilience and redundancy (via seamless integration of wide beam capacity to reinforce the high throughput coverage).

Ultimately it helps to ensure vessels continue to receive connectivity where and when they need it, and to reduce or even eliminate service outages.

Intelsat’s open-architecture network also makes it easy to integrate different hardware and technology options, including a variety of maritime satellite terminals.

Deeper Insights. Smoother Operations

From container ships to pleasure boats and fishing craft, with FlexMaritime’s always-on connectivity, AST’s customers can:

Speeds and Data Bundles

AST offers data plans for two antenna classes – 45cm and 60-99cm. These antenna classes offer choices of monthly data bundles with no overage or unlimited data with various speed options.

The exciting new 45cm antenna class brings a new level of broadband connectivity performance and affordability to leisure, fishing and light-commercial maritime vessels around the world.

“Intelsat welcomes AST as a valued FlexMaritime Solution Partner,” said Intelsat Director of Maritime Shane Rossbacher “We look forward to working with AST to bring FlexMaritime to more ship owners and operators around the world, helping them customize a package based on their specific connectivity requirements.”

