AST introduces Iridium Certus 200 service offering with exclusive real-time usage alerting capabilities

Applied Satellite Technology (AST) Ltd, today announced the official launch of its unique Iridium Certus 200 service offering, with real-time alerting capabilities ensuring customers’ stay fully in control of MB allowances.

AST’s exclusive real-time data alerting software, INTEGRA Control Lite allows users to monitor usage and be alerted as defined thresholds are crossed accurately and automatically. A user is also able to block the service or category once a threshold is reached, giving a greater level of risk mitigation against excessive usage – all in real-time and without needing to process Call Data Records (CDRs).

AST Group Chairman and Founder, Gregory Darling commented:

“AST is delighted to bring Iridium Certus 200 to the market coupled with our INTEGRA Control Lite service. This exclusively enables AST customers to see their data usage and manage it through real-time alerting to avoid unintended costs due to exceeding MB plan allowance”.

On June 22, 2021, Iridium announced the L-band broadband Iridium Certus 200 service was commercially available for maritime and land mobile markets. This service is designed to offer speeds up to 176 Kbps through a compact and easy to install, lightweight antenna. The service is ideal in both land and maritime environments, such as:

Primary communication for small commercial fishing vessels or workboats, or leisure users; and utilities or mining operations, as well as NGOs or first responders.

Secondary communication or redundancy solution in both maritime and land sectors; as VSAT companion or business continuity, respectively.

The Thales VesseLINK 200 for maritime and Thales MissionLINK 200 for land-based applications are the first products available in this service class.

Applied Satellite Technology (AST) Ltd is an independent provider of end-to-end remote communication services with 30 years’ experience in delivering solutions in both maritime and land-based industries.

AST’s experienced team of connectivity experts, network specialists and installation engineers deliver services through offices in the UK, Europe, Americas, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand and through AST’s established network of global channel partners.

Providing worldwide coverage and leading smart solutions ensures resilient, powerful connectivity when it is needed most. Through enabling services and digital solutions such as INTEGRA Control; bandwidth management solution, IRIS; remote monitoring and asset tracking and iRAMS; data management and monitoring platform, users can optimise their operations, make informed decisions quicker and reduce their costs.

24/7 Global Customer Support ensures continuity of service and dependable assistance from fully qualified personnel. The AST Group operates a Quality Management System that meets the requirements of ISO 9001 to ensure that quality standards are constantly met and improved. A recent addition to this accreditation is ISO 14001, an internationally accepted standard awarded to companies that can demonstrate a proven Environmental Management System.

Source: Applied Satellite Technology (AST) Ltd