AST Reygar, a leading provider of advanced fleet monitoring systems, is proud to announce a key feature of its BareFLEET Vessel Motion Monitoring System (VMMS) technology, specifically designed to enhance safety and protect vessel integrity with its impact force monitoring capabilities. This innovation aims to address the critical risks posed by hard impacts between vessels and offshore structures, harbour quaysides, or other vessel, all of which can lead to equipment damage, operational disruptions, and even endanger lives.

Proactive Safety with BareFLEET

AST Reygars BareFLEET system provides operators across the maritime industry with real-time, accurate data on vessel impacts, ensuring prompt action can be taken to mitigate risks. By utilising sensitive motion sensors, BareFLEET detects and measures the severity of impacts, empowering operators to assess the impact’s context, including vessel speed, course, and engine RPM at the time of the incident.

“With BareFLEET, fleet operators no longer have to operate in the dark after an incident. Our system not only identifies when and where an impact occurred, but delivers critical data that supports informed, timely decision-making, safeguarding both crews and vessels.” Said Daniel Clark, Managing Director at AST Reygar.

Live Alerts and Comprehensive Reporting

BareFLEET provides live email alerts when significant impacts are detected, enabling fleet operators to take immediate action. In addition to real-time alerts, daily reports provide a detailed overview of incidents, flagging any hard impacts for further review. This level of insight allows for operational adjustments that reduce risks and improve safety protocols.

Key Applications: Offshore Wind and Tugboats

BareFLEET’s impact force monitoring has proven especially beneficial in industries like offshore wind, where Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs) often encounter hard impacts during docking operations against wind turbine towers and Service Operations Vessels (SOVs). Tugboat operators also benefit by monitoring sudden forces during pushing operations, enabling crews to refine manoeuvres and avoid accidents. In both sectors, BareFLEET helps prevent equipment damage, reduces downtime, and ensures crew safety.

Encouraging Safer Operations

One of BareFLEET’s key benefits is its ability to foster crew behaviour. Real-time monitoring of vessel impacts encourages more cautious operations, helping to reduce incidents, injuries, and potential damage to the vessel of offshore infrastructure.

Comprehensive Vessel Monitoring

Beyond impact force monitoring, BareFLEET offers a holistic view of vessel motions, monitoring crew whole-body vibration, as well as roll, pitch, and heave motions. This ensure not only vessel integrity, but also the health and safety of crew members, leading to a more controlled and secure working environment.

Conclusion

AST Reygar’s BareFLEET VMMS represent a critical advancement in maritime safety and fleet management. With it’s real-time, accurate, monitoring capabilities, fleet operators can significantly enhance both the safety of their crews and integrity of their vessels, especially in high-risk sectors such as offshore wind and towing.

AST Reygar’s BareFLEET VMMS represents a critical advancement in maritime safety and fleet management. With its real-time monitoring capabilities, fleet operators can significantly enhance both the safety of their crews and the integrity of their vessels, especially in high-risk sectors such as offshore wind and towing.

Source: AST Reygar