AST Reygar Unveils BareFLEET: Transforming Offshore Wind SOV Operations with Real-Time Monitoring

The offshore wind industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, with wind farms expanding into deeper waters and further from shore. To meet the rising demand for efficient maintenance and operations, Service Operation Vessels (SOVs) play a critical role in enabling wind farm operators to transport technicians and equipment to turbines, even in challenging sea conditions. It is estimated that up to 600 SOVs may be needed by 2050 to meet global industry demands.

Recognising the challenges faced by SOV operators, AST Reygar has introduced its BareFLEET remote monitoring system, a ground-breaking solution designed to optimise SOV performance in real-time, whilst providing invaluable long-term operational insights.

Enhancing Efficiency and Sustainability

SOV operations are multifaceted, requiring precise monitoring to ensure reliability, reduce costs, and minimise environmental impact. BareFLEET delivers actionable insights across key areas, including fuel consumption, emissions, vessel motion, gangway operability, and navigation activity.

“BareFLEET provides an unparalleled level of detail in monitoring SOV performance, helping operators make informed decisions that improve efficiency and sustainability,” said Daniel Clark, Managing Director of AST Reygar. “By delivering real-time data and long-term trend analysis, BareFLEET enables operators to optimise vessel operations, ensure technician safety, and contribute to the offshore wind industry’s green energy goals.”

Key Features of BareFLEET

Fuel Consumption & Emissions Tracking: BareFLEET monitors fuel usage across transit, manoeuvring, and standby operations, enabling operators to reduce consumption, emissions, and costs.

Vessel Motion Monitoring: By measuring heave, pitch and roll, BareFLEET ensures technician comfort and productivity during turbine transfers.

Gangway Operability Insights: Data on gangway operating windows supports safer and more efficient technician transfers, maximising time-on-turbine.

Comprehensive Navigation Analysis: Detailed monitoring of positioning and routes helps streamline operations and avoid inefficiencies.

Integrated SOV and CTV Monitoring

When deployed across SOVs and Crew Transfer Vessels (STVs), BareFLEET offers a unified view of wind farm operations, enabling operators to improve daily planning and refine long-term strategies for fleet optimisation.

Driving Industry Innovation

AST Reygar’s BareFLEET system empowers operators with the tools to address the challenges of offshore wind operations. With its focus on precision, efficiency, and sustainability, BareFLEET is poised to become an essential component of the offshore wind sector’s expansion.

