Astomos Energy Purchases First Ever Carbon-Neutral LPG From Shell

Astomos Energy Corporation announced that it has signed an agreement with Shell International Eastern Trading Company (Shell) to purchase a carbon-neutral1 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cargo for delivery in Japan. This very large gas carrier (VLGC)-size LPG cargo is believed to be the world’s first such carbon-neutral LPG.

In this agreement, credits from Shell’s global portfolio of nature-based projects will be used to offset lifecycle CO2e emissions generated across the value chain2 from production to consumption (combustion), including transportation. Nature-based projects protect, transform or restore land and enable nature to add oxygen and absorb CO2e emissions from the atmosphere. Each carbon offset is subject to a third-party verification process and represents the avoidance or removal of one tonne of CO2e.

Toru Araki, Astomos’s Executive Vice President, COO, International Business Division, said: “Astomos is proud to lead decarbonisation of the LPG industry and contribute to the transition and realisation of Japan’s net-zero ambitions.“

Emily Chin, Shell’s General Manager for Natural Gas Liquids Trading, said: “The transition to a low-carbon energy future requires a range of solutions. As more ways to avoid and reduce emissions are developed at scale, using high-quality nature-based offsets to compensate for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that are otherwise hard-to-abate is an immediately available solution. We are very pleased to be collaborating with Astomos Energy for this carbon-neutral offering in the LPG industry.”

According to the Japan LP Gas Association, LPG is consumed by as many as 24 million households in the country as well as being used for industry and transport. With this deal, Astomos Energy will be able to provide carbon-neutral LPG to Japanese household and business customers, enabling them to decarbonise their energy use.

Source: Astomos Energy Corporation