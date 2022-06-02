ASYAD Drydock to showcase world-class ship repair and shipbuilding capabilities at Posidonia 2022

ASYAD Drydock will join the Greek and International Shipping Community at the Posidonia 2022 in Athens between June 6-10.

Following increasing demand from the region for their world-class ship repair and shipbuilding services, ASYAD Drydock is looking forward to welcoming interested parties to Stand 3.450 to showcase recent projects and future plans.

Formerly known as the Oman Drydock Company (ODC), ASYAD Drydock is unique in its position as one of the most prominent service providers to the marine industry in the Middle Eastern region, with clients worldwide. Positioned in Oman and based at the Port of Duqm on the primary global trade routes, ASYAD Drydock is the largest ship repair yard in The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The shipyard is part of the ASYAD Group, Oman’s flagship logistics and supply chain group that also operates ASYAD Shipping, the owner of a growing fleet of more than 60 state-of-the-art vessels with a total capacity of 9mn tonnes.

Offering ship repair, ship conversion, mega yacht repair, offshore rig repair, shipbuilding, and industrial fabrication, the Shipyard’s principle resources include 1.2 million square meters of seafront facilities, The 2,800-meter quay has a water depth of 9-10 meters. With fourteen sets of jib cranes and two graving docks, potential floating dock, the Drydock can handle vessels up to 600,000 DWT efficiently.

During Posidonia 2022, ASYAD Drydock plans to create stakeholder awareness about its developing capabilities and how it is maintaining its position at the industry’s cutting edge and increasing its business from companies worldwide.

Fuelled by great achievements from last year, ASYAD Drydock enters 2022 standing out on the maritime world map as a renowned shipyard serving top local and international players.

Financially, ASYAD Drydock overcame the aftermath of the Covid-19 and recorded a good net profit. Since 2011, ASYAD Drydock has delivered over 1,100 vessels. In 2021, the yard welcomed a total of 163 vessels and the number of repaired vessels increased by 21% in 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

In 2021, ASYAD Drydock set another record by accommodating 23 ships simultaneously in a 53% rise from its daily accommodation rate, displaying advanced operational efficiency and the strong appeal of its services.

The Drydock also achieved a new milestone in logistics services by launching shipbuilding services for vessels of all sizes and uses. The first ship built in Duqm’s drydock has already been delivered, with several local and regional shipbuilding projects in the pipeline.

“Keeping pace with technological advancements is of top priority, something that is achieved by through a process of constant research, investment and communication with its clients” “We are also aware that, as a shipyard, we need to adopt digital technologies. It is the only way forward.” says Dr. Ibrahim Al-Nadhairi, CEO of ASYAD Drydock & ASYAD Shipping.

Posidonia provides the global marketplace for shipbuilders, suppliers of ships’ equipment and shipping-related services. Meet ASYAD Drydock at stand 3.450.

Source: ASYAD Drydock