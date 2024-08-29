ASYAD Group Joins the Oman maritime, ports and energy forum as strategic partner

We are delighted to announce that Asyad Group has given its support to the inaugural Oman Maritime, Ports, and Energy Forum as its Strategic Partner..

Asyad Group is Oman’s leading global integrated logistics provider with an expansive portfolio that includes three deep ports, two free zones, an economic zone, and a dry port, providing unparalleled multimodal logistics solutions, actively operating in key trade hubs including China and US.

The Oman Maritime, Ports and Energy Forum has been created to highlight the skillsets and commercial opportunities available across the Sultanate of Oman’s ports, energy, shipping, maritime logistics and bunkering sectors.

This not to be missed event will give maritime stakeholders a unique chance to see how Oman’s maritime-related industries are responding to the many opportunities created by changing global trade flows, technological change, global regulation, and the energy transition.

By profiling the resources and expertise available in Oman – and the wider Middle East – the Forum will allow companies from outside the region to understand the potential and scope for business opportunities, to engage with relevant companies and organisations, and begin all-important commercial discussions.

Commenting on the partnership with Asyad Group, Lesley Bankes-Hughes, Managing Director of the event organiser, Petrospot, said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Asyad Group as a Strategic Partner. Underpinning OMPEF is a wish to bring Omani and international maritime and logistics stakeholders together to explore the potential for commercial, operational, and technical collaboration.

‘The support of Asyad Group, with its deep expertise across a range of maritime logistics sectors, signals that Oman continues to build its position as a leading player in the shipping, ports and energy sectors. For international companies wanting to know more about the opportunities Oman can offer, the Oman Maritime, Ports and Energy Forum offers a unique platform for meaningful and effective face-to-face engagement.’

