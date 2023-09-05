Asyad launches a shipping line connecting Khazaen to India

Asyad Group launched a direct shipping service linking the land port in Khazaen Economic City with the Nava Sheva Port in India, via Sohar Port through Asyad Logistics Solutions, and on board the Asyad Lines fleet.

Asyad aims to support private companies operating in the export and import sector and shipping agents, in addition to small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs, by linking them to the Indian market.

Providing direct partial shipping service at Khazaen land port reflects positively on the level of competitiveness of shipping agents in the Sultanate of Oman, who will benefit from the storage and container handling facilities at the land port.

The partial shipping solutions service for local importers will ensure a stable import and export line with the port of Nava Sheva thanks to the direct weekly flights operated by Asyad Lines between the two countries, which contributes to reducing transportation costs, shortening the shipping period, sustaining direct export and import operations from the country of origin.

He added that the direct partial shipping service will contribute to stimulating trade movement between the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of India, increasing the volumes of goods in Omani ports, and enhance the role of the Asyad Group as a fundamental driver of the national economy

Asyad will add new stations for importing partial freight from Indonesia and Singapore via the Far East Express Line.

Source: Oman Daily Observer