Asyad Shipping expands service footprint to Singapore

Asyad Shipping has opened the company’s first international office in Singapore as part of its ambitious growth plans to expand the business portfolio into the Asian market. The new office will act as a platform for Asyad Shipping to serve the increasing demand from current and potential customers in that region.

Asyad Shipping operates a diversified fleet of more than 70 vessels with a total Deadweight capacity (DWT) of 8 million including a mix of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), Product Tankers, LNG carriers, Chemical carriers, LPG Tankers, Very Large Ore Carriers (VLOCs) and Dry Bulk carriers as well as various regional container line services.

Earlier this year, Asyad Shipping commissioned a new container line that connects Oman directly to Singapore and Malaysia to increase trade relations with Asian countries and to provide Omani traders with a fast, time and cost-effective access to Singapore as an international distribution hub and subsequently to Southeast Asian markets.

Established presence in Asia will afford Asyad Shipping with a wider reach to prospective global clients, particularly to the shipping clients based in Japan, China and Korea and other liner and logistics companies with the added benefit of working in the same time zone. The placement of Asyad Shipping in Singapore will have a greater value-added service to its ship management and chartering activities. The move also facilitates the expansion of Asyad’s existing fleet through the chartering in of more vessels from anticipated increased interactions with major Asian clients.

“Establishing our presence in Asia will play a crucial role in driving future growth. We see plenty of expansion opportunities in this region and now is the right time to enter the market with greater force. Our Singapore office represents our commitment to bringing the very best of Asyad Shipping to our clients, Asian shipyards and other liner companies,” says Dr. Ibrahim Al-Nadhairi, CEO of Asyad Shipping & Asyad Drydock.

Source: Asyad Shipping