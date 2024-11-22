At COP29, UNECE ICAO and IMO join forces to decarbonize transport

Transport has traditionally propelled economic growth and connected nations. Yet, as a formidable contributor to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, accounting for nearly a quarter of energy-related emissions worldwide, the transport sector now finds itself at a crossroads.

According to the latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), inland transport contributes more than 72% of global energy-related CO2 emissions in the transport sector, with 69% stemming from road transport. Aviation is responsible for approximately 2.4% of total anthropogenic emissions of CO2 on an annual basis, whereas estimated total emissions from maritime transport correspond to 2–3%.

Against this background, and for the first time ever, the three United Nations organizations responsible for transport – the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), International Maritime Organization (IMO) and UNECE – came together at COP29 with aligned visions to reduce the impact of their respective sectors on climate change. While civil aviation, inland and maritime transport face distinct challenges and solutions to reduce GHG emissions, they share a common ambition to transition to low- or zero-carbon fuels technologies and infrastructure, and to reshape transport as a pillar of sustainable development and environmental responsibility.

“Alongside ICAO and IMO, UNECE has a long-standing commitment to advance decarbonization across every mode of transport, as well as to support our Member States in achieving this ambitious goal,” reminded UNECE Executive Secretary Tatiana Molcean. “This year, UNECE’s Inland Transport Committee adopted its Decarbonization Strategy, setting an ambitious path towards net-zero emissions by 2050. This path will require transformative policy shifts, groundbreaking technological innovations, and the seamless integration of sustainable practices at all levels of governance.”

The UNECE Strategy on Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Inland Transport sets out the mission of the UNECE Inland Transport Committee (ITC) to assist its member States and Contracting Parties to 61 UN legal instruments under its purview in achieving the aspirational goal of net zero GHG emissions from inland transport by 2050, through enhanced regulatory support, intergovernmental policy dialogue, and increased coordination and partnership among all relevant stakeholders.

The event at COP29 highlighted the recent progress made by UNECE, ICAO and IMO in addressing the impact of their transport sectors on climate change, as well as showcased how their Member States and key stakeholders are contributing to actions necessary to achieve carbon neutrality.

Juan Carlos Salazar, Secretary General of ICAO, pointed out that significant progress has been made and that strong political will can be seen worldwide to achieve the net-zero goal by 2050. ICAO now faces a great challenge to finance this ambitious transition. “Achieving net zero carbon emissions requires adequate financial resources,” Mr. Salazar noted. “The international aviation sector will require an investment of approximately USD 3.2 trillion between now and 2050 for cleaner energy transition.”

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez recalled that international shipping carries more than 80% of international trade and has already improved its energy efficiency performance by over 20% since the first IMO climate regulations came into force.

“I wish to highlight just one aspect which I think is key in achieving ambitious strategies in all transport modes – the need for abundant, safe, affordable and environmentally sustainable fuels and energy sources,” Mr. Dominguez noted. “Both IMO and ICAO aim at carbon pricing and are also looking to strengthen our interaction with UNECE, particularly on programmes which involve multi-modal transport, including maritime, and the green and digital development of the Middle Corridor trade route.”

Source: UNECE (United Nations Economic Commission for Europe)