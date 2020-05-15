At least one third of Turkey’s 2020 gas supply to come from LNG -deputy minister

At least one third of Turkey’s natural gas supply is expected to come from liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2020, Deputy Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

Speaking in an Atlantic Council meeting, he said that 44% of gas came through LNG in the first four months of the year but that the number would come down in the coming months.

Bayraktar said 40% of LNG imports in the first four months had come from the United States, adding that this contributed to a $100 billion trade target between Turkey and the United States.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)