At least three shipments of French wheat sold for Pakistan, traders say

Traders bought at least three shipments of about 50,000 tonnes of French wheat, possibly up to seven, aimed for Pakistan which is reported to have bought an estimated 300,000 tonnes of wheat in a tender last week, European traders said on Tuesday.

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) in its international tender last week is reported to have bought 240,000 tonnes from trading house Viterra and 60,000 tonnes from Aston, all at $404.86 c&f free out. Shipment was sought between Aug. 1-25.

A severe drought in the country and the impact of higher fertiliser prices have compelled Pakistan to make large purchases on the world market where supplies have tightened after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg)