At least two empty oil product tankers diverted from Saudi port – Vortexa

At least two refined product tankers that were due to load at Saudi Arabia’s Jubail port in mid to late September have been diverted, data from analytics firm Vortexa showed.

The moves come after attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure on Saturday that cut the country’s crude output by more than half and reduced its refinery runs by an unknown amount.

Saudi Arabia is typically a net exporter of diesel but Aramco Trading Co, the trading arm of state oil producer Saudi Aramco, has been looking to buy several cargoes of the fuel.

The Polar Cod tanker changed its destination on Sunday from Jubail to the port of Ruwais in the United Arab Emirates. The tanker was originally scheduled to load 60,000 tonnes of diesel, Vortexa said, citing shipping fixtures.

The STI Spiga changed its course from Jubail to Sikka on India’s west coast, Vortexa said. It was meant to load 90,000 tonnes of diesel in Jubail.

Ruwais and Sikka are home to major diesel-exporting refineries.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Dale Hudson)