At the Port of Klaipėda Begins A New Era of Sustainable Shipping: The First Green Shipping Route Launched

The Port of Klaipėda is one of the most advanced and active European seaports in environmental protection. This is evidenced by the decision of Singapore‘s shipping company X-Press Feeders to include the Port of Klaipėda in a shipping route that will be served by container ships powered by green methanol. Today, a vessel powered by this sustainable fuel, Eco Umande, entered the gates of Klaipėda Port for the first time, marking the beginning of a new era in sustainable shipping. Eco Umande will visit the port every second week.

“Today, the Port of Klaipėda marks an important historical moment – the arrival of Eco Umande, the first green methanol-powered vessel that will regularly operate in the port. This event not only symbolizes the beginning of a new era of sustainable shipping at the Port of Klaipėda but also integrates Lithuania into the international network of green shipping routes. It is a great recognition of our efforts to achieve environmental goals and proof that we are among the most advanced ports in Europe. Alongside ports like Rotterdam and Antwerp, we are contributing to the development of a sustainable maritime shipping industry,” says Algis Latakas, CEO of the Port of Klaipėda Authority.

Founded over 50 years ago in Singapore, X-Press Feeders currently operates across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the Caribbean, Latin America, the Mediterranean, and Europe. The company does not own, lease, or operate any containers, focusing instead on providing transportation services to container operators. Today, X-Press Feeders operates more than 100 vessels, ranging in capacity from 700 to 7,000 TEUs. In its commitment to sustainability, the company has acquired 14 dual-fuel vessels capable of operating on green methanol, with three currently in operation, including Eco Umande. The remaining vessels are scheduled for delivery by 2026.

“At X-Press Feeders, we are committed to advancing sustainable shipping practices. The arrival of the Eco Umande, our green methanol-powered vessel, at the Port of Klaipėda marks a significant milestone not only for our company but also for the shipping industry as a whole. This initiative aligns with our commitment to reducing carbon emissions and fostering environmentally friendly operations across global shipping routes. By partnering with forward-thinking ports like Klaipėda, we are taking concrete steps toward a more sustainable shipping industry throughout Europe,” says Francis Goh, COO, X-Press Feeders.

The green methanol-powered vessel Eco Umande, which will transport containers to and from the Klaipėda Container Terminal, is 148 meters long and has a nominal capacity of 1,260 TEU. It will operate on the following route: Rotterdam–Antwerp–Klaipėda–Riga–Rotterdam.

“One of our company’s strategic directions is sustainability, which is why we are actively investing in various solutions that help reduce CO2 emissions. We are acquiring environmentally friendly equipment, optimizing cargo handling processes, and using energy-efficient solutions to minimize environmental impact and contribute to a more sustainable and ecologically responsible port operation. We are pleased that this year, large cargo ships powered by LNG are increasingly arriving at our terminal, LNG bunkering operations have already been carried out, and today we are welcoming the green methanol-powered vessel Eco Umande. All of this proves that as a cargo terminal, we are responsibly prepared to serve not only regular vessels but also environmentally friendly vessels that actively contribute to environmental preservation,” says Vaidotas Šileika, CEO of Klaipėda Container Terminal.

In April of this year, X-Press Feeders and six European ports, including Klaipėda, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) committing to accelerate the establishment of green shipping corridors and the broader decarbonization of the marine sector in Scandinavia and the Baltic Sea. Through this MOU, parties agreed to work together to further develop infrastructure for the provision and bunkering of alternative fuels such as green methanol. Adding the Port of Klaipėda to the green shipping route is a continuation of the cooperation agreement signed between Klaipėda Port and X-Press Feeders.

A green shipping corridor is a regular maritime transport route that places particular emphasis on reducing the environmental impact of shipping by using environmentally friendly fuels, such as green methanol, green hydrogen, or electricity, and implementing infrastructure and advanced technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, air pollution, noise, and other harmful effects on the environment.

Source: Port of Klaipėda