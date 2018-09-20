Athens-based Top Ships to take delivery of 4 tankers in early 2019

Athens-based Top Ships Inc. is expanding its fleet, taking delivery of two Medium Range tankers and two Suezmaxes over the next eight months, a senior company executive said Wednesday. The tankers have already been time- chartered out and the company is open to more new purchases, the source added.

“Growth is definitely a part of our strategy, whether it is new-builds or second-hand ships, we want eco-ships,” Alexandros Tsirikos, CFO of Top Ships Inc., said at the Marine Money conference in Singapore.

New-builds will fit better in the company’s strategy because their technical specifications are according to our requirements, Tsirikos said.

Top Ships will take delivery of two MRs of 50,000 dwt each from South Korean shipbuilder, Hyundai Mipo, in the first quarter of 2019 and has adopted a strategy where ships are time-chartered out the same time when construction is ordered at the dock, he said. The two Suezmaxes of 157,000 dwt have been time-chartered at $25,000/day for three years after they are delivered from Hyundai Samho in April-May next year, he added.

Tsirkos did not divulge the name of the charterers but industry sources said that Suezmaxes have been chartered by BP while one MR each will be with Cargill and Shell.

Tsirikos said the company has a fleet of 10 MRs that are time-chartered to trading companies and oil majors.

The Suezmax market is known for volatility with frequent spikes in rates depending on the availability of ships and weather-related seasonal delays such as in the Bosphorus Straits, tanker brokers said. Time-charters help the company hedge risks amid the market volatility, Tsirikos said.

He said the company purchased Suezmaxes around $57 million each while the average cost of new MRs is around $31 million each.

SCRUBBERS

As the shipping industry braces for the new regulatory norms, Top Ships is ready to adopt scrubbers if required by the charterers, Tsirikos said.

Scrubbers are systems used to collect excess sulfur while burning marine fuels. They are in demand due to the International Maritime Organization’s new mandatory global sulfur cap for marine fuels at 0.5% from 2020 compared with the current 3.5% sulfur. The alternative to scrubbers is low sulfur fuels.

Top Ships is prepared to install scrubbers if the charterers need them and agree on higher time charter rates, Tsirikos said.

One of the MR new-build orders is scrubber fitted, while the other is scrubber ready, he said. Both Suezmaxes are fitted with scrubbers, he added.

Installing scrubbers are expensive and shipping sources estimate their cost at anywhere up to $2.5 million.

Tsirikos claimed that his company has a lower cost base, as it owns Eco- ships, which consume less fuels and since 2014, its daily operating expenses on MRs is around $5,600. He said the average daily earnings in the first half of this year was around $15,000 while the industry average during the period for the same vessel size was closer to $8,700.

Top Ships has given its yet-to-be delivered scrubber fitted MR on time charter for five years and the scrubber ready MR for two years with an option to extend the period by an year, he said.

The Net Asset Value of the company is estimated between $101 million and $120 million, assuming no exercise of warrants and no conversion of convertible loan, he said.

Source: Platts